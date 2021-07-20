x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Olympics

Streaming Guide: How to watch events during 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Here is your complete guide to streaming each event of the 2020 Summer Tokyo Olympics as they happen live.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — *Bookmark this link. This page will be updated daily

The Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony will take place on Friday, July 23. It will begin at 8 p.m. local time in Japan, which is 7 a.m. ET.

The Tokyo Olympics said the theme for the Opening Ceremony is "United by Emotion." Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the goal of the event is to bring everyone together, despite physically being apart.

There are some events expected to follow the ceremony later on in the day.

Here is your complete guide to streaming each event as they happen live. The events below are listed in chronological order by start time.  

RELATED: Soccer players kneel to start new era of Olympic activism

**You may need to authenticate that you have a cable or satellite provider to view these live streams.

⭐ = Team USA

⭐ ⭐ = Local athlete

Friday, July 23

Saturday, July 24

RELATED: List: Athletes from the First Coast heading to the Tokyo Olympics

RELATED: List: Athletes from the First Coast heading to the Tokyo Olympics

  • 7:45 AM: Field Hockey, Women's Prelim., Netherlands vs India. Watch.
  • 8AM: Basketball 3x3, Men's/Women's Pool 4 Games. Watch Live.
  • ⭐ 8 AM: Beach Volleyball, Men Prelim, NED v USA. Watch live
  • 8:15 AM: Field Hockey, Women's Prelim. IRE vs South Africa. Watch live.

  • 9 AM: Beach Volleyball, Men Prelim, NOR v AUS. Watch live.

  • 8 PM: Beach Volleyball, Women Prelim, USA v CHN. Watch live here.

  • 8 PM: Fencing, Prelim Rounds, Men's Epee, Women's Foil. Watch here.
  • 8:30 PM: Archery, Women's Team, Prelims. Watch here.
  • 8:30 AM: Field Hockey, Women's Prelim. GB vs. Germany Watch live here.
  • 9 PM: Badminton, Session 3 Group Play, Court 1. Watch here.
  • 9 PM: Badminton. Court 2. Watch here.
  • 9 PM: Badminton. Court 3. Watch here.
  • 9 PM: Beach Volleyball, Men Prelim, JPN v POL. Watch live.
  • 9 PM: Field Hockey, Women's Prelim. Australia vs Spain. Watch live here.
  • 9 PM: Gymnastics, Women's Qual: Subdiv. 1, Main Coverage. Watch here.
  • ⭐ ⭐ 9 PM: Softball, Opening Round, Game 10, Australia vs United States. Watch here.
  • 9:15 PM: Basketball 3x3, Men's/Women's Pool Play. Watch live here.
  • 9:30 PM: Swimming, Day 2, Finals, Women's Mixed. Watch here.
  • 10 PM: Beach Volleyball, Men Prelim, BRA v CHI. Watch live here.
  • 10 PM: Boxing, Four Weight Classes, Round of 32. Watch live here.
  • 10:15 PM: Shooting, Women's Air Pistol, Final. Watch here.
  • 10:45 PM: Field Hockey, Women's. Japan vs China. Watch live here.
  • 10:50 PM: Gymnastics Women's Qual. Main Coverage. Watch here.

RELATED: Simone Biles shows off vault no female gymnast has done in Olympic competition

  • 11 PM: Beach Volleyball, Women Prelim, AUS v CUB. Watch Live.
  • 11:15 PM: Field Hockey, Women's Prelim. New Zealand vs Argentina. Watch live here.

 