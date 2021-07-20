Streaming Guide: How to watch events during 2020 Tokyo Olympics

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — *Bookmark this link. This page will be updated daily
The Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony will take place on Friday, July 23. It will begin at 8 p.m. local time in Japan, which is 7 a.m. ET.
The Tokyo Olympics said the theme for the Opening Ceremony is "United by Emotion." Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the goal of the event is to bring everyone together, despite physically being apart.
There are some events expected to follow the ceremony later on in the day.
Here is your complete guide to streaming each event as they happen live. The events below are listed in chronological order by start time.
**You may need to authenticate that you have a cable or satellite provider to view these live streams.
⭐ = Team USA
⭐ ⭐ = Local athlete
Friday, July 23
- 7:30 PM.: Rowing, Heats, M/W Single, Pair, Double. Watch live here.
- 8 PM: Beach Volleyball Women Prelim, JPN v CZE. Watch live here.
- 8PM: Fencing, Men' Sabre, Women's Epee (Indiv.) Watch live here.
- 8 PM: Badminton, Session 1 Group Play. Click here for Court #1. Click here for Court #2. Click here for Court #3.
- 8 PM: Volleyball, Men's Pool A, Italy vs. Canada. Watch live here.
- 8:20 PM: Weightlifting, Women's 49kg, Group B. Watch live here.
- 8:30 PM: Archery, Mixed Team - 1/8 Eliminations. Watch live here
- 8:30 PM Field Hockey, Japan vs Australia. Watch live here.
- 9 PM: Field Hockey, New Zealand vs India. Watch live here.
- 9 PM: Gymnastics, Men's Qual: Subdiv. 1. Watch live here.
- 9 PM Softball, Opening Round, Game 7, Australia vs Canada. Watch here.
- 9:15 PM: Basketball 3x3, Men's/Women's Pool Play. Watch live here.
- 9:15 PM: Beach Volleyball, Men Prelim, BRA v ARG. Watch live here.
- 9:45 AM: Shooting, Women's Air Rifle, Final. Watch live here.
- 10 PM: Beach Volleyball, Women Prelim, BRA v ARG. Watch here.
- 10 PM: Boxing, Five Weight Classes, Round of 32. Watch live.
- 10 PM: Cycling - Road Race, Men's Event. Watch live here.
- 10 PM: Judo, Elimination/Quarterfinals, Women's 48kg & Men's 60kg. Watch live here.
- 10 PM: All tennis matches begin at 10PM, you can stream them all here.
- 10:05 PM: Volleyball, Men's Pool B, Brazil vs. Tunisia. Watch live here.
- 10:45 PM: Field Hockey, Men's Preliminary (Pool B), Netherlands vs Belgium. Watch here.
- 11 PM: Beach Volleyball, Women Prelim, CAN v NED. Watch live here.
- 11:15 PM: Field Hockey, Men's Prelim, Argentina vs SPN. Watch live here.
- 11:50 PM: Weightlifting, Women's 49kg, Group A. Watch live here.
Saturday, July 24
- 12AM: Archery, Mixed Team, Elimination Rounds. Watch live here.
- 12:30 AM: Basketball 3x3: Pool Play, Mixed Session 1. Watch live here.
- 1:15 AM: Archery, Mixed Team, Quarters, Semis, Final. Watch live here.
- 1 AM: Basketball 3x3, Men's/Women's Play Watch live here.
- 1:15 AM: Gymnastics, Men's Qual: Subdiv. 2. Watch here.
- ⭐ ⭐ 1:30 AM: Softball, Opening Round, Game 8, United States vs Mexico. Watch here.
- 2 AM: Beach Volleyball, Women Prelim, SUI v GER. Watch live here.
- 2:30 AM: FINAL, Shooting, Men's Air Pistol. Watch live here.
- 3 AM: Beach Volleyball, Men Prelim, ROC v ESP. Watch live here.
- 3:30 AM: Soccer, Women's Group Stage, CHI vs. CAN. Watch here.
- 4 AM: Boxing, Four Weight Classes, Round of 32. Watch live here.
- 4 AM: Equestrian, Day 1: Dressage Grand Prix Watch live here.
- 4 AM: Soccer, Women's Group Stage, CHN vs. ZAM. Watch Live.
- 4:30 AM: Basketball 3x3, Men's/Women's Pool Play. Watch live.
- 4:30 AM: Women's Group Stage, SWE vs. AUS. Watch live.
- 5 AM: Badminton, Session 2 Group Play, Court 1. Watch live.
- 5AM: Badminton, Session 2 Group Play, Court 2. Watch live.
- 5 AM: Badminton, Session 2 Group Play, Court 3. Watch Live.
- 5 AM: Fencing, Semifinals & Medal Matches. Watch live here.
- 530 AM: Field Hockey, Men's Prelim., GB vs South Africa. Watch live.
- 6 AM: Field Hockey, Men's Prelim, Canada vs Germany. Watch live here.
- ⭐ ⭐ 6 AM: Swimming, Day 1, Heats, Men's Mixed. Watch live here.
- 6:30 AM: Gymnastics, Men's Qual: Subdiv., Main Coverage. Watch here.
- 7 AM: Beach Volleyball, Women Prelim, CAN v CHN. Watch live.
- ⭐ ⭐ 7:30 AM: Soccer Women's, , NZL vs. USA. Watch here.
- 7:45 AM: Field Hockey, Women's Prelim., Netherlands vs India. Watch.
- 8AM: Basketball 3x3, Men's/Women's Pool 4 Games. Watch Live.
- ⭐ 8 AM: Beach Volleyball, Men Prelim, NED v USA. Watch live
- 8:15 AM: Field Hockey, Women's Prelim. IRE vs South Africa. Watch live.
9 AM: Beach Volleyball, Men Prelim, NOR v AUS. Watch live.
⭐ 8 PM: Beach Volleyball, Women Prelim, USA v CHN. Watch live here.
- 8 PM: Fencing, Prelim Rounds, Men's Epee, Women's Foil. Watch here.
- 8:30 PM: Archery, Women's Team, Prelims. Watch here.
- 8:30 AM: Field Hockey, Women's Prelim. GB vs. Germany Watch live here.
- 9 PM: Badminton, Session 3 Group Play, Court 1. Watch here.
- 9 PM: Badminton. Court 2. Watch here.
- 9 PM: Badminton. Court 3. Watch here.
- 9 PM: Beach Volleyball, Men Prelim, JPN v POL. Watch live.
- 9 PM: Field Hockey, Women's Prelim. Australia vs Spain. Watch live here.
- 9 PM: Gymnastics, Women's Qual: Subdiv. 1, Main Coverage. Watch here.
- ⭐ ⭐ 9 PM: Softball, Opening Round, Game 10, Australia vs United States. Watch here.
- 9:15 PM: Basketball 3x3, Men's/Women's Pool Play. Watch live here.
- 9:30 PM: Swimming, Day 2, Finals, Women's Mixed. Watch here.
- 10 PM: Beach Volleyball, Men Prelim, BRA v CHI. Watch live here.
- 10 PM: Boxing, Four Weight Classes, Round of 32. Watch live here.
- 10:15 PM: Shooting, Women's Air Pistol, Final. Watch here.
- 10:45 PM: Field Hockey, Women's. Japan vs China. Watch live here.
- 10:50 PM: Gymnastics Women's Qual. Main Coverage. Watch here.
- 11 PM: Beach Volleyball, Women Prelim, AUS v CUB. Watch Live.
- 11:15 PM: Field Hockey, Women's Prelim. New Zealand vs Argentina. Watch live here.