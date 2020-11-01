CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 2020 is the start of a new decade, but it's also the start of the Olympic new year.

Team USA athletes look to punch their tickets to the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan, during the U.S. Olympic Trials in the next six months.

Marathon runners will gather Feb. 29 in Atlanta, Georgia, for the U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials. The top three male and female finishers will make Team USA for Tokyo.

USA Baseball is still looking to qualify for Tokyo after they lost to Mexico during the World Baseball Softball Confederation Premier12 tournament. USA Baseball will only have two more chances to be eligible for Tokyo during the Americas Qualifying Tournament from March 22-26 in Arizona and the Final Qualifying Tournament from April 1-5 in Chinese Taipei.

The U.S. Olympic Wrestling Trials will be held on April 4-5 at Penn State University. One wrestler per weight class can qualify for Tokyo.

Team USA received eight quota spots at the FINA World Cup in April. During the U.S. Olympic Diving Trials from June 14-21 in Indianapolis, Indiana, the top two individual divers and each winning synchronized pair will make Team USA.

According to Team USA, during the U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials from June 21-28 in Omaha, Nebraska, the top two swimmers in individual events will qualify for Tokyo. Extra athletes will be eligible for the 100m and 200m freestyles for relays.

U.S. gymnastics will gather June 25-28 in St. Louis, Missouri, for the U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials. The 2020 Tokyo Olympics will be different, like previous summers with the nation's athletes reduced from five athletes to four. According to USA Gymnastics, the top two all-arounders automatically qualify for the four-woman Olympic team. For the men, the top all-arounder combining scores from nationals and trials also qualify automatically. USA Gymnastics decide what athletes attend the Olympic from previous experiences at nationals, worlds, and Olympic trials.

The last U.S. trials will be held from June 19-28 in Eugene, Oregon, for the sport of Track and Field. USA Track and Field has it set that the majority of the top three individual finishers in track and field events will qualify for Tokyo.

The 2020 Summer Olympics will be held from Friday, July 24 until Sunday, Aug. 9.

