TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio — The Cleveland Metroparks report that a snowy owl spotted in Northeast Ohio is the first “snowy” owl to be found this winter in the state.

According to a Facebook post from the Metroparks, the owl was seen Sunday at Mosquito Lake in Mecca.

The Metroparks says this is the time to “seek owls, hawks, eagles and falcons as they patrol the lakefront, fields and forests” of the area.

The Metroparks say they are on 'high alert' for Cleveland's first snowy owl of the winter.

