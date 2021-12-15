Texas flounder fishing back on after six week pause

In order to help populations replenish, Texas Parks & Wildlife temporarily closed flounder season. But now the waters are open once again!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Recent years of warmer winter means that flounder populations have slower to breed and recover after hunting seasons.

In order to help those numbers, Texas Parks & Wildlife (TPWD) put flounder season on pause from Nov. 1st to Dec. 14th. That means today is the grand reopening!

As of Wednesday, Dec. 15th, anglers can resume fishing for flounder with all approved gear types. The bag limit is 5 fish per day per angler with a 15-inch minimum.

It's important to remember that while flounder are one of the most popular fish to catch on the Texas coast, that popularity means their populations have been on a decline.

TPWD reports that efforts from 2009 to 2014 did help, but the effects were short term. As such, more options are being considered.

This temporary pause may become a recurring staple of the season depending on its success. Although it might seem frustrating, it ensures that we'll still get to enjoy this fantastic sport fish for generations to come.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.