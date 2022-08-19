Meet San Antonio's high school BBQ champs heading to a world competition | Texas Outdoors

Not many people can brag about being a National Bar-B-Q Champion, but we know five teens who can.

SAN ANTONIO — Like Nolan Ryan says: "It ain't braggin' if you can do it!", and five Madison High School students have the hardware to prove they can. They are the 2022 National High School BBQ Champions.

Hannah McMullan, Lauren Williams, Autumn Juettemeyer, Benton Ward and Gabriel Alonso have it down to a science. They first had to make the team at Madison, then began a quest that hasn't ended yet.

The quintet will compete for the World Championship in November and they believe they have a real shot at winning. One taste of their first place national winning strip steak and I think they might do it.

Ward says he has always watched his grandfather cook brisket and one day told him, "I'm going to do it, I'm going to cook a brisket and I'm going to win."

Autumn Juettemeyer tried her hand at the dessert category and took first place.

Teammate Gabriel Alonso was in charge of the steak and helped create another 1st place finish. The lowest they finished was 5th place with Hannah McMullan's hamburger. They all say "it was a total team effort!"

Team sponsor, and Hannah's mom, Janell McMullan says, "all their turn-ins…they were just bringing out these boxes that looked…they looked awesome and I thought ok, this is it." As it turns out, she was right.