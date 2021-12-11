This tent has electricity and a kitchen, taking camping to a new level | Texas Outdoors

If your idea of camping is a queen-sized bed, air conditioning and a lakeside view, put Lake Bastrop Park on your list!

BASTROP, Texas — I had seen them in pictures and on video, but when you walk inside one of the tents at lake Bastrop park, you can't help but go "WOW!" when you see queen-sized beds, bunk beds, hardwood floors and air conditioning.

This camping is nothing like the camping I remember my family doing when I was a kid! Each one of these tents has electricity and an outdoor kitchen. One even has a bathroom and a shower. If a tent is not your thing, you can always rent one of the park's five airstream trailers.

The park is one of 40 sites belonging to the Lower Colorado River Authority. They stretch from San Saba to the north, all the way down to the coast at Matagorda. They each offer camping and other recreational opportunities.

Lake Bastrop also offers fishing. The 900 acre lake is full of bass, crappie, perch and catfish. You can rent a kayak, canoe or paddle board. You can bring and launch your own boat! Or if fishing is not your thing, you can hike it's four and a half miles of trails.

It's a short 40 minute drive, just east of Austin. It's a great place for a weekend getaway, or stay and play.

But, you better check the availability as the camping goes fast. To check out the park, click here.