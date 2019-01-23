SAN ANTONIO — NFL Championship Sunday – which saw the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots emerge victorious – was a great day for football if you like overtime games.

Chances are you’ll like late-game drama even more if Super Bowl LIII happens to play past regulation. Buffalo Wild Wings announced what it will do for customers if the Rams and Patriots head to OT on Feb. 3, and it’s already got people salivating.

That sound you hear? That’s us drooling.

The fine print to the deal: If the big game does indeed go into OT, folks will have a chance to get a free snack-sized wings on Feb. 18 at Buffalo Wild Wings, but only from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Here’s hoping 60 minutes isn’t enough to decide who’s getting the Lombardi Trophy this year. Of course, it might be up the sports restaurant chain itself.