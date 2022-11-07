Padre Little League one of seven area teams off to state tournament

Six of the Coastal Bend teams are off to Abilene while Rockport LL softball will play in El Campo.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Padre Little Leaguers have dreams of heading to Williamsport.

To do that, they've got some business to take care of first. The 10 to 12-year-olds from Corpus Christi are trying to become the first area team to reach the Little League World Series since Universal LL did it in 2013.

But first they'd need to win the Texas West tournament in Abilene this week plus the Southwest Regional. They're one of four baseball teams heading up north in addition to three softball teams moving on to the state level as well.



BASEBALL:

10-12 LL: Padre LL (Texas West)

9-11: Oil Belt (Texas West)

Jr: Oil Belt (Texas West)

Sr: Falfurrias (Texas West)

SOFTBALL:

10-12 LL: Alice (Texas West), Rockport (Texas East)

Jr: Oil Belt (Texas West)