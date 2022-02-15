Mini-Dribbler league gets young kids in the game this spring

The basketball program is for kids age 3-5, and will teach them all the fundamental skills of the sport.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation is now offering its Spring 2022 Mini-Dribbler Co-Ed Basketball League! It's a program for children ages 3-5, specially designed to teach them the fundamentals of the game.

Kids will get to learn how to shoot, pass, and of course dribble in a well-supervised and fun environment. It's a great way to give them structure and knowledge, and promote a healthy lifestyle from an early age.

This league is for boys and girls ages 3 to 5, and the five-game season will run from March 26 to April 23.

Practice and games will only be on Saturdays, and both are held at the Corpus Christi Gym located at 3202 Cabaniss Parkway.

You can register now through March 6 for $50 per player at https://register.ccparkandrec.com. LATE ONLINE REGISTRATION will be offered March 7–13 for the $75 late registration fee per player.

For more information, you can call (361) 826-3478, or visit www.ccparkandrec.com.

Reasonable accommodations are provided upon request and in accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. For assistance or to request a reasonable accommodation, please call (361) 826-3478 at least 48 hours in advance.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.