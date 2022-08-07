Port Aransas enjoys biggest Deep Sea Roundup in three years

PORT ARANSAS, Texas — The 86th Deep Sea Roundup fishing tournament got underway in Port Aransas Friday with the biggest showing of anglers since 2019.
The Gulf Coast's oldest fishing tournament returned to full form this year after being canceled due to COVID in 2020 and being severely hampered due to weather last year. Co-Chair Kim Winton says there are about 400 more anglers this year than last.
The fishing continues through Saturday along with the kids' piggy perch with the fish fry and awards ceremony being held Sunday.