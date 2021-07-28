Previewing the TAAF Games with the South Texas Punishers

The majority of the sports in the TAAF Games get underway across Corpus Christi Thursday morning.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Amateur Athletic Federation, or TAAF Games will feature hundreds of local athletes this week including the South Texas Punishers.

The Punishers are a track and field group comprised mostly of Flour Bluff Hornets athletes, but also featuring some Veterans Memorial Eagles as well. The Punishers will be having 18 of their athletes competing in the games.

Coach Jaime Villanueva says he has high hopes for all of his competitors this week, but two to keep an eye on are Flour Bluff sophomore Zach DeWalt and incoming Veterans Memorial freshman Maggie Croft.