Rangers, Mavericks, Wings games postponed over Jacob Blake shooting

Players from the Oakland A's decided to postpone their game against the Texas Rangers, a statement from the team said.

Games have been postponed for all three Dallas-area professional sports teams scheduled to play Thursday.

"We stand with all those who condemn racial injustice and are committed to helping bring about an end to systemic racism," the Rangers said in a statement.

All NBA and WNBA games were also postponed, according to statements from the leagues, including those for the Dallas Mavericks and Wings.

In the wake of the shooting of Jacob Blake, athletes around the country in all four major professional sports have taken a stand in protest against racial inequality.

It began with the Milwaukee Bucks boycott of Wednesday's playoff game against the Orlando Magic, mushroomed into what will be at least two days of no NBA playoff games, and has now taken hold in Major League Baseball, the NHL, and at NFL practices around the country.

Thursday's Game 6 between the Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Clippers has been postponed and will be rescheduled, along with the rest of the postponed playoff games, the NBA said in a statement.

At one point in the last 24 hours, there were questions whether the NBA playoffs would be canceled altogether.

The NBA players have elected to continue forward with the postseason, but not before making a strong statement in support of racial equality. The Mavs-Clippers game will likely be played at some point this weekend, but the league has not yes determined the schedule.

The NHL's Thursday night games are also expected to be postponed. This comes after Evander Kane and the Hockey Diversity Alliance made a plea to the league to reschedule the games, saying they "strongly feel this sends a clear message that human rights take priority over sports."

The WNBA and MLS have also been involved in the protests, with games canceled on Wednesday and Thursday.

The WNBA initially planned to play Wednesday, and hold a stoppage of play every seven minutes, in acknowledgement of the seven shots that were fired at Jacob Blake. But they ultimately elected to postpone their games, in solidarity with their NBA brethren.

The WNBA postponed their games on Thursday as well.