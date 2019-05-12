CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas Rangers' catcher and South Texas native Jose Trevino is going to be in town this weekend for his annual toy drive camp.

Trevino will be joined by South Texas minor leaguers Aaron Hernandez (Angels) and Mike Cantu (Padres) with the camp being held for the younger kids ages 5 to 12. That'll be this Saturday at the Oso Pony Field over on Paul Jones Avenue.