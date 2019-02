CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Ray Texans' baseball team is looking for a bounce back season after struggling in 2018.

The Texans missed the playoffs after their run to the region final two years ago. Now the Texans have a fairly experienced team back with six returners in the lineup.

The Ray seniors that were a part of that deep playoff team two years ago say they're using last year's disappointment as motivation to get back to the level they know the program can achieve.