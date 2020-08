Brennaman remained on air until the top of the fifth inning, when he apologized directly to the camera before handing off play-by-play duties.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman used a gay slur during the broadcast of Cincinnati’s game against the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday.

Brennaman used the slur moments after the Fox Sports Ohio broadcast returned from a commercial break before the top of the seventh inning in the first game of a doubleheader. Brennaman did not seem to realize he was already on air.

Major League Baseball was aware of the incident but did not have an immediate comment. The Reds did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Brennaman remained on air in the second game until the top of the fifth inning, when he apologized directly to the camera before handing off play-by-play duties.