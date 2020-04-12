x
Texas school district pulls football team out of playoffs after player hit referee

Edinburg CISD said in a statement on Friday that it is investigating the player's actions and will decide appropriate discipline.
Football referee Fred Gracia falls to the turf after being charged by Edinburg's Emmanuel Duron in Edinburg's high school zone play-in game against Pharr-San Juan-Alamo on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in Edinburg, Texas. Duron was escorted from the stadium by police officers. (Joel Martinez/The Monitor via AP)

EDINBURG, Texas — Updated at 11:43 a.m. with information about the playoffs. 

A Texas high school's football team will not advance in the playoffs after one of its players attacked a referee during a game on Thursday night.

Edinburg CISD issued a statement Friday morning saying, "The district has decided to remove the Edinburg High School football team from the playoffs after an unexpected incident involving a student that occurred during a football game on December 3, 2020."

The incident happened during the second quarter of the game between Edinburg High School and Pharr-San Juan-Alamo, which Edinburg later won.

The senior player, Emmanuel Duron, had been ejected from the game after a penalty, according to newspaper reporter Andrew McCulloch, who was covering the game for The Monitor in McAllen.

Duron ran back onto the field and knocked the referee onto the turf, McCulloch tweeted.

Football referee Fred Gracia lies on the ground rafter being charged by Edinburg's Emmanuel Duron in a high school zone play-in game between Edinburg and Pharr-San Juan-Alamo on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in Edinburg, Texas. (Joel Martinez/The Monitor via AP)

In the statement, Edinburg CISD said, "We extend a sincere apology to the referee and his family. On behalf of the Edinburg CISD Board of Trustees and administration, we apologize to the athletes, staff, and our school community."

The referee was evaluated for a possible concussion, McCulloch tweeted.

This story was previously updated to reflect the incident involved an Edinburg High School player.

