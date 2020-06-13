REFUGIO, Texas — Wise beyond his years, we spoke with Jared Kelley about falling to the second round of the 2020 MLB Draft. The reason for that in large part was due to the coronavirus because the high school season ended abruptly. The Refugio star was projected to go in the top 10.

"It's something that I can't control and my main focus was just control the controllable," Kelley said. "That was my main focus and there was nothing we could do about it, just wait and see what happens. Hopefully, this team takes that chance and we had one of them do it, so I'm just proud and thankful that that happened."

Kelley was drafted 47th overall in the 2nd round to the Chicago White Sox. There was an abundance of college players taken early, simply because teams had enough film on those players. High school players such as Kelley are seen as more of a risk this year because of a lack of scouting. So, what's the difference? 1st round or 2nd round? Simply put, it's the money.

Teams are given draft slot money where they are allowed a certain amount of dollars to offer for a contract in each draft spot. Top 10 picks make around $5M - $9M, whereas 2nd round money is more like $1M - $2M. Still a good payout, but aside from the money, Kelley's dream of playing professional baseball is right in front of him.

"I'm way over the top excited," Kelley said. "I can't explain it to you. It's just something I've been working towards my whole life. [I] quit football, sacrificed a lot for this opportunity and now my dreams are coming a reality."

We asked what his plans are right now since he has the White Sox on the table, but he is also considering attending the University of Texas.

"Right now we're in between, we don't know which one, we're just going to talk with my advisors, my family, and at the end of the day we're just going to do what's best for me and my family," Kelley said. "We're going to talk it over for the next couple of days and then we'll figure something out then."

Kelley has a big decision ahead of him. Should he sign with the White Sox and start his professional career? Or does he go to U.T. where he is committed to play? We'll find out in the coming days.

