PORTLAND, Texas — A tradition across America is typically watching the big game on a Sunday. One Portland family decided to switch up plans and have their own from goal line to goal line.

These die hard fans who turned their yard into the gridiron.

Every yard line was painted onto the ground. It stretches from one house to the other. From the grass to the trees it all bleeds red. This family wanted to go the entire 100 yards when their team made it to the finals. All footballs aside, the Pena and Menchaca family plus friends just wanted spend the day together and hopefully start a tradition.