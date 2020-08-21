Ron Rivera diagnosed with cancer

Rivera told ESPN's Adam Schefter he was diagnosed after a self check and that the cancer is in the early stages and that it is 'very treatable and curable."

Former Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera, now the head coach for Washington, told ESPN Thursday that he has been diagnosed with lymph node cancer.

Rivera told ESPN's Adam Schefter he was diagnosed after a self check and that the cancer is in the early stages and that it is 'very treatable and curable."

According to Rivera's interview with ESPN, the 58-year-old felt a lump in his neck in early July, and saw several doctors and specialists before coming up with a treatment plan.

Rivera says his plan is to continue coaching.

Rivera was 76-63-1 as Panthers Head Coach from 2011-2019, but was fired in December.