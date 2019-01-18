Scott Linehan is out after four seasons as the Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator.

Coach Jason Garrett announced the change Friday afternoon, saying in a statement that "we ultimately agreed that it would be in the best interest of all of the parties involved if we were to make a change at this position."

"This was very much a mutual decision, and there was a great deal of common ground and shared understanding between both of us during our meetings," Garrett said in a statement. "Scott has had an incredibly positive impact on our football team."

In a statement, Linehan said he met with Garrett on Wednesday and had "a good, direct talk."

"At the end, we resolve that a fresh start was probably best for both of us," Linehan said. "I’ll miss my fellow coaches and my players a great deal. But life is about change and growth, and I very much look forward to my next challenge.”

Linehan's tenure in Dallas was marked with highs and lows. After a successful 2014 season as the team's passing game coordinator, leading the Cowboys to a top-5 scoring offense, Linehan was promoted to the coordinator role.

But with Tony Romo injured for much of the 2015 seasons, the Cowboys offense dipped to near the bottom of the league.

Linehan then oversaw the offense's resurgence in 2016, developing the rookie tandem of quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott. Once again, Dallas was a top-5 scoring offense that averaged nearly 150 rushing yards per game, second-best in the NFL.

But Elliott out for much of the 2017 season, the Dallas offense slipped back to the middle of the league in scoring.

This past season was a combination of those ups and downs. Without a clear-cut No. 1 receiver, the Cowboys' offense struggled mightily early in the season. The addition of receiver Amari Cooper marked a turnaround, and Dallas beat the Seahawks in the first round of the playoffs. But against an explosive Rams offense in the second round, the club fell short.

Earlier this week, owner Jerry Jones, when asked about making changes to the coaching staff, said "this is the time when these things are thought about," according to the team website.

"This is when you may see an opportunity that you didn't know existed this week in the area of personnel or in the area of coaching," Jones said.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.