LAS VEGAS (AP) — Deiveson Figueiredo stopped Alex Perez with a guillotine choke in the first round at UFC 255, defending his men's flyweight championship for the first time.

Valentina Shevchenko defended her UFC women's flyweight title with a surprisingly difficult unanimous decision over Jennifer Maia at UFC 255.