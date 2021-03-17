Sinton: Second Lady Pirate makes history with college offer

With the number 10 on her chest, and the Coastal Bend in her heart, she said she'll never forget where she came from.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — From shedding blood, sweat, tears and even a torn ACL on hardwood floors, Courtney Hesseltine still defied all odds and will be the second lady pirate in program history to receive a college offer.

"She's dedicated," said Michael Troutman the Athletic Director of Sinton Independent School District. "She has the commitment. She has the work ethic."

Hesseltine earned her spot on the Texas Lutheran University Women's basketball team, but not without overcoming a devastating setback.

"I was doubting that I would even get to play at the next level," Hesseltine said. "I thought my season was over. I thought the game I loved was done. I was done for."

She tore her ACL at the beginning of her senior year before the district season. In January, she had surgery and after, she said she made the decision to keep shooting for the stars and following her dreams.

Two months later, she signed her letter of intent to play college ball.

"Finally, after that week and half, I slowly started getting better so then, it may be OK; I can get through this," Hesseltine added.

Troutman said Hesseltine is a super-star in the paint, but just as much beyond the wooden floor and she sets a prime example of what being a Sinton Pirate is all about.

"It's about being respectful to adults, helping out in the community, being a role model within this community to the younger kids," said Troutman.

"It's been a while since a girl from Sinton has gone to play basketball at the next level so, bringing back over here and making them proud," she added.

Hesseltine will walk the stage in May and lace up with the TLU bulldogs in the Fall.

