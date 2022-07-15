Sinton's Mitchell impresses at All-American Game

Mitchell is one of the top high school prospects in the country for the 2023 MLB Draft.

LOS ANGELES — Sinton Pirate Blake Mitchell showed Friday why he's expected to be a high pick in the 2023 MLB Draft.

Mitchell closed out the All-American Game in Dodger Stadium by striking out the side and helping Team American to a 13-8 win over Team National. Mitchell topped out at 96 MPH on his fastball. The soon-to-be senior also went 0-1 at the plate with a walk in the 7th inning.

He's fresh off helping lead Sinton to its fourth state title last month and will look to do it again in 2023. Mitchell is one of the top 10 high school prospects in the country for next year and is currently committed to LSU as well.