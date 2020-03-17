Tom Brady is poised to leave the New England Patriots. Brady posted on social media “my football journey will take place elsewhere.”

The comments by the 42-year-old quarterback were the first to indicate he would leave the franchise he’s led to six Super Bowl titles, and the only professional football home he has had.

The one-year contract Brady signed prior to last season expires Wednesday afternoon.

He actually could still work out a new deal with New England but his Instagram post suggests that won't happen.