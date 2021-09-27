Austin FC pays homage to late Tejano singer Selena ahead of LA Galaxy win

The opening of every game features a different tifo that is displayed in the fan section.

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The video above was published after Austin FC's first TIFO debuted.

Texas' beloved Selena took center stage before Austin FC took on and defeated LA Galaxy at Q2 Stadium on Sept. 26.

Before kick-off, the TIFO raised, revealing Selena in her iconic pantsuit. But in this version, she's wearing a sparkling "verde" suit. The banner read, "Somos del equipo de la 512," a reference to Austin's area code and to the late artist's song, "El Chico Del Apartamento 512."

The TIFO was elevated long enough for fans to take pictures before it rolled back down as all TIFOs do before the match begins.

At the beginning of every match, the TIFO is displayed in the supporter section of the stadium. So far this year, many TIFOs have been Austin and Texas-focused.

A TIFO is a choreographed banner or large sign put on display at the beginning of soccer matches. They're only up for a few moments at the beginning of the match, and then they're gone.

At Austin FC's first home game, Austin FC fans revealed a "City of Legends" TIFO, featuring Austinites such as Willie Nelson, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Raul Salinas and Matthew McConaughey. At Austin FC's second-ever home game, fans unveiled an "ATX Pride Flag" TIFO with individual pieces of colors that collectively displayed an "ATX Pride" flag, donning all the colors of the rainbow.