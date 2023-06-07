Inter Miami begins to feel the Messi effect after saying he'll join the MLS club

The signing of the 35-year-old is not yet official, but that doesn't mean the Messi effect is already taking place across American soccer.

MIAMI — Things are beginning to get Messi for Major League Soccer and Inter Miami CF — but in a good way.

After World Cup winner Lionel Messi revealed on Wednesday he will be linking up with the Miami franchise amid months — years, even — of speculation, the MLS side has already seen their stock rise in a couple of ways.

The signing of the 35-year-old soccer standout is not yet official, but that doesn't mean the Messi effect is already taking place across American soccer.

His debut with Inter Miami CF remains unknown. However, after sports journalist Fabrizio Romano said Messi will play next season, fans have apparently prepared themselves in case he starts wearing the pink jersey in July.

According to a tweet from TickPick, an online marketplace for tickets to events, data shows ticket prices soaring for Inter Miami games since rumors began of Messi signing with the team.

The club's game against Mexican side Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup competition on July 21, which is the predicted date for Messi's debut, had its cheapest ticket sold at $29. But as of Wednesday evening, the cheapest priced ticket available is $544.

"Soccer fans are extremely passionate," TicketSmarter CEO Jeff Goodman reportedly told USA TODAY Sports. "This is a huge acquisition for Inter Miami CF and really MLS as a whole. It elevates the league and the international interest in MLS across the globe."

Goodman also said almost 2,000 tickets for Inter Miami games were sold on TicketSmarter Wednesday, which is a vast increase compared to less than 50 tickets being sold on the platform over the weekend, USA TODAY Sports reports.

Moral of the story: Anyone planning to see Messi this year should expect to cough up hundreds of dollars for a ticket. According to TicketSmarter, the most expensive game for fans to see Messi is on Sept. 3 when Inter Miami takes on Los Angeles FC with tickets starting at $565.

"We are pleased that Lionel Messi has stated that he intends to join Inter Miami and Major League Soccer this summer," MLS said in a statement. "Although work remains to finalize a formal agreement, we look forward to welcoming one of the greatest soccer players of all time to our League."

The Miami-based franchise also seems to be excelling in the social media world.

Before Messi confirmed his move to Inter Miami, the club had roughly 1 million followers on Instagram. Now that the news is official, the team has gained over 2.5 million followers.

Inter Miami's next MLS game is scheduled for Saturday, June 10, against New England Revolution. The team plays at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale with a capacity of 19,100 seats. However, plans have been approved to build a new stadium based in Miami, according to ESPN.