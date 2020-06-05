CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Our sixth segment of Social Distancing Sports! A huge thank you from us at 3News for sending your home videos our way. Make sure to watch 3News next weekend to see another segment with your at home videos.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
Nurse who worked at 2 local nursing homes now under quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19, never experienced symptoms of virus
County-by-County Breakdown: How many cases of COVID-19 are there in the Coastal Bend?
South Texas Together: Real Questions, Real Answers
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Our sixth segment of Social Distancing Sports! A huge thank you from us at 3News for sending your home videos our way. Make sure to watch 3News next weekend to see another segment with your at home videos.