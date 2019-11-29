SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs are jumping into the action on the biggest shopping day of the year.

The organization is offering half off the price of tickets as part of a Black Friday special.

The tickets being offered are for games in March and April.

Click here to view the deal.

