Spurs schedule set for remainder of NBA season

The season is scheduled to resume at the end of July, and end no later than Oct. 13.

SAN ANTONIO — Barring any additional setbacks, San Antonio's first game in over four months will be against the Sacramento Kings once the NBA season resumes play at the end of next month. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. on July 31.

The Spurs unveiled the details of the eight seeding games they will play at ESPN's sports complex at Walt Disney World, including two matchups with Utah and a bout with intrastate rival Houston.

Game 1: Spurs vs. Kings, July 31, 7 p.m.

Game 2: Spurs vs. Grizzlies, August 2, 3 p.m.

Game 3: Spurs vs. 76ers, August 3, 7 p.m.

Game 4: Spurs.vs. Nuggets, August 5, 3 p.m.

Game 5: Spurs vs. Jazz, August 7, noon

Game 6: Spurs vs. Pelicans, August 9, 2 p.m.

Game 7: Spurs vs. Rockets, August 11, 1 p.m.

Game 8: Spurs vs. Jazz, August 13, tipoff time TBD

At the suspension of play, the Spurs owned a 27-36 record, good for a .429 winning percentage.

Once the seeding games have been played for each of the 22 teams continuing the season, the seven top squads in each conference will stamp their ticket to the NBA Playoffs, while the teams with the eighth and ninth-highest winning percentages in a given conference play each other in a virtual play-in tournament if they are still separated by four or fewer games.