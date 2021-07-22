T-M Baseball Coach Todd Akers battling Stage 4 Cancer - 3Sports

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tuloso-Midway baseball coach Todd Akers was blindsided last week with a diagnosis of stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer and his family is asking for South Texas's help.
The 56-year-old Akers and his wife Estrella have a son Dylan due to be born next month. Akers' older son TJ is an assistant under him with the Warriors and he posted a GoFundMe link earlier this week that's already raised over $2,000.
TJ says he knows he hopes the treatment can give his family more time with his Dad including baby Dylan and Todd's grandchildren.
