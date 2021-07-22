T-M Baseball Coach Todd Akers battling Stage 4 Cancer - 3Sports

Akers' family has started a GoFundMe account to help with pending medical expenses.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tuloso-Midway baseball coach Todd Akers was blindsided last week with a diagnosis of stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer and his family is asking for South Texas's help.

The 56-year-old Akers and his wife Estrella have a son Dylan due to be born next month. Akers' older son TJ is an assistant under him with the Warriors and he posted a GoFundMe link earlier this week that's already raised over $2,000.

My father has recently been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. He is a husband, father, and head baseball coach for TM High School. He is loved by his family, his students, his players, and the community. Any contribution made is greatly appreciated.https://t.co/TjgmxiSHKn — TJ (@TJ_Akers) July 20, 2021

TJ says he knows he hopes the treatment can give his family more time with his Dad including baby Dylan and Todd's grandchildren.