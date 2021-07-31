TAAF games continue with disc golf, flag football, and much more

It was a busy day in Corpus Christi as the TAAF games continued Saturday with beach volleyball, boxing, disc golf, flag football, softball, and tennis.

The Texas Amateur Athletic Federation, or TAAF Games continued Saturday with beach volleyball, boxing, disc golf, flag football, softball, and tennis.

3News caught up with some participants in the disc golf event. The one-day tournament started Saturday morning at the West Guth Park. The format featured one round of 18 holes with the top three players in each division earning a medal.

Later in the day around noon the flag football contest got underway. The one-day tournament took place at Salinas Park, near the Del Mar College West Campus.



Organizers say they have teams from all over including Austin, McAllen San Antonio, and Corpus Christi.

"There's other tournaments across the state but because this is an official championship a lot of people wanted to come and make sure they were here this weekend,” said AvRon Tarbuq, Owner of Texas Gridiron.

“They’re pretty happy about winning an elusive championship, something that guys play their whole career and never get an opportunity to win for them to come out here and have a chance to win this tournament in Corpus Christi is where they want to be.”

3News also caught up with Senovio Ramirez The Third from the Rio Grande Valley who says he's been playing flag football in the TAAF Games for about 20 years.

“It’s probably a more comradery sport you know you get to talk friendly trash to the other team, and you leave it on the field, and you’re friends on the sideline and have a beer together after the game,” said Ramirez. “Where in other sports maybe you don’t talk to the other side at all the comradery is awesome in flag."

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.