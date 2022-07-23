TAAF Games of Texas are heating up... literally

"We've seen around 40 people today," said Chief Schmidt, "I know yesterday, they saw an excess of 40 and actually transported three people to the hospital".

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Local organizations are working together to beat the heat over at the TAAF Games of Texas.

"It's really, really hot. It's really dry. Our heat advisories have been posted everyday. The young athletes, a lot of them that are from North Texas, they're not used to the humidity and the heat here," said Michael Schmidt, the Battalion Chief of the Corpus Christi Fire Department.

This heat is no joke. Here, if you're not careful, things can get dangerous.

"We've seen around 40 people today," said Chief Schmidt, "I know, yesterday, they saw an excess of 40 and actually transported three people to the hospital."

From the track to the stands, local organizations have teamed up to help athletes and parents from overheating.

"We have EMS, we have the fire department there, we have our staff. Everybody is there helping," said Sergio Gonzalez, the Recreation Superintendent for the City of Corpus Christi.

Once athletes wrap up their race, they're met with a wet towel to help cool them down. Then, they can get water, and if they need to, they can wait in the shade.

"We have 10 to 12 cows that are completely and always filled with water and ice," Gonzalez added.

They said, to beat the heat, preparations start before race day. It's important for parents to make sure their kids are prepared for extreme heat before they compete.

"The day before, we try to get six to eight bottles of water, fruit, and light meals," said parent Tracy Murphy Jr.

As the TAAF games continue, make sure to stay safe out in the heat and take proper precautions.

