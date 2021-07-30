Athletes in the TAAF Games compete against the South Texas heat

For athletes and their parents, trying to stay cool is proving to be a challenge itself.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Athletes participating in this year's Texas Amateur Athletic Federation Games are competing not just against one another, but also the dangerous heat outside.

Corpus Christi City officials said the fire department is on site to provide medical support for the moments when the heat becomes too much.

"We've have had some situations with overexertion and due to the heat, but those issues have been addressed by being able to have medical staff on site," said Lisa Oliver, interim assistant director for the City's Park and Recreation.

"We're allowing the attendees to come in with their bottles of water, encouraging folks to stay hydrated as well. As far as the athletes, they’re provided with cooling towels when they finish their competition. We also have shade structures as they’re waiting to compete."

Oliver said that while the overall turnout has been great, another option for catching the games is tuning into their livestream.

Some of the athletes shared with us the heat has definitely taken its toll.

"I was definitely affected by this heat, but I tried to push through it my best," athlete Elijah Stoker from Denton, TX, said.

"I'm trying to fight through it, that's all I can say," said Bryce Coleman from Jasper, TX.

Despite the heat, many of the young athletes saying it's still worth it to get to compete and do what they love.

"I love track, and I get medals" said Cameron Mims.

Dangerous heat will continue into the weekend. Whether you are an athlete, fan or volunteer, officials urge you listen to your body, stay hydrated and protected from the sun as much as possible.

