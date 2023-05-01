Talking with the XFL's Aaron Dilworth

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Former Coastal Bend standout wide receiver Aaron Dilworth is continuing his pro career in the newest version of the XFL starting next month.
The former Texas A&M-Kingsville Javelina and Flour Bluff Hornet was drafted in the fifth round by the Orlando Guardians earlier this week (38th overall). Dilworth spent this past season in the CFL and now is set to play in the third version of the league, the latest of which is co-owned by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.
The Corpus Christi native will play three games in his home state of Texas:
@ Houston - February 18th (season opener)
@ Arlington - March 5th.
@ San Antonio - April 15th
Click the video above to see Chris Thomasson's interview with Dilworth before he gets underway with training camp Friday.