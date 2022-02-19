TAMU-CC & TAMU-K Women's basketball dominate the floor, changing the culture

Its a strong showing from both teams with the Islanders having a perfect season at home, and the Javelinas giving their best season in over a decade.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — What a season so far, for the Javelinas' and Islanders' Women's Basketball programs. The Islanders had a perfect season at home and the Javelinas are having their best season in over a decade.

The Javelinas won all but one home games this season, going 12-1. Its the closest they've been to perfect since the 2009-2010 team.

"It's like a good feeling to actually have people want to come see us and we actually have games where everybody's coming, everybody's coming like yes, yes, yes! But it's tough because for other teams, they know who we are. We're not the underdogs. We're going to get them."

That was Anastacia Mickens, Senior Forward of TAMU-K Basketball. The program started to turn back around when head coach Michael Madrid came to town and established a new expectation for his squad to follow.

"We changed the culture, and we keep changing it."

A winning culture that Anastacia and her team hope to carry into post season.

"We doing this, like keep going. Keep playing, one game at a time."

Over on the island university, the women's basketball program is also taking care of business. They're 13-0 at home with one more conference game in town.

Head Coach Royce Chadwick spoke with us to say, "I don't remember having it. I don't remember having it in my career. I don't remember going the entire year and never losing a home game. Maybe it happened but it's pretty special if we can make it happen."

The Islanders' momentum picked up a few seasons ago, so getting to the big stage isn't just a hope anymore. It's a job to get done.

"It took us a while to get to the culture that we wanted in our program. We have unique players now, we have players that have won a Southland Conference Championship. They know what it takes to play at that level and they're bringing it to us every single night."

The Islanders are ranked 1st in their conference, and the Javelinas are guaranteed to have a post-season.

