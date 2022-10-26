TAMU-K hosts annual golf tournament to support students

Registration is currently open, but people can also show up the day of the tournament, which is on Saturday, Nov. 5, and sign up there.

KINGSVILLE, Texas — The Texas A&M University-Kingsville golf program is hosting its fifth annual golf tournament, but this tournament is unlike any other because all the proceeds go right back into the program.

"We rely on this tournament to help fund travel and help fund equipment and maybe even help for summer school to help pay for some of these kid's degrees," said Stefanie Maynard, the Head Womens' Golf coach for TAMU-K

There are 10 golfers on the team.

"We're going to be traveling to California and Arizona in the spring," Maynard added, "those trips are pricey. It's not easy getting on a plane right now."

All 10 athletes are on partial scholarships and anywhere from 30-to-70 percent of their academics is covered, so when the community gets involved, they're directly investing in the Javelinas.

"People don't really know and always ask 'Where's Kingsville, Texas?' and we always have to say 'It's 45 minutes south of Corpus Christi' we always have to point out something else. We always try to make our name bigger," said Katelyn Habib, a senior golfer for the Javelinas.

They said the program wouldn't be what it is now without the support from the community.

"Paid for travels bags in the past, they've paid for some summer scholarships, I've paid for some girls to get their degrees and then they've helped us go to Florida a few times. We went to Philidelphia in May, and it helped pay for that as well," said Maynard.

The tournament is located in Corpus Christi at the Lozano Golf Center.

"They're representing not only us but the whole university, and it would be really good for people to come and support and represent the blue and gold," Habib added.

There is a little treat for contestants with the best swing.

"We've got some hole in one prizes, we've got closets to the pin, long drive. The first through third place teams get some Javelina gear," said Maynard.

Registration is currently open, but people can also show up the day of the tournament, which is on Saturday, Nov. 5, and sign up there.

To register, click here. To donate to the program, click here.

