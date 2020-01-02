KINGSVILLE, Texas — The Javelina softball team got their cleats back in the dirt on Friday with the start of their 2020 season.

During the 2019 season, the softball team swept school records by winning 52 games, which became the best in program history.

Softball coach Craig Nicholson has been the head coach at Texas A&M-Kingsville for only three seasons.

"This time around, I think we're a little bit more of the hunted," Nicholson said. "We gotta hand the ability to play with a target on our back versus last year being the hunter."

Although the 2019 squad brought home some shiny hardware, they're not letting any noise in so they can focus--one pitch at a time.

"Whether it's practice, whether it's game day, or whatever that looks like. We can't get too far ahead of ourselves, and we gotta stay locked in what we're trying to do in terms of the process," Nicholson said. "We expect to be in the postseason, we expect to compete in the national championship."

Striking the next girl out doesn't feel the same--without a full-house.

