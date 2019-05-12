CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Southland Conference announced Thursday afternoon that Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi would host the baseball conference championship tournament at Whataburger Field.

TAMUCC previously hosted the conference tournament in 2009 and 2010.

The Southland Conference championship tournament is scheduled for May 20-23 of next year.

Defending conference champion McNeese State looks to reclaim their title, while TAMUCC looks to make its name once again after it upset the #1 seed Sam Houston State University.

The top eight regular-season finishers will be seeded one through eight. The Southland Conference Baseball Tournament is a double-elimination tournament with the winner receiving an automatic bid to the 2020 NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament.

ESPN+ will broadcast the 2020 Southland Conference tournament.

The Corpus Christi Hooks and Southland Conference made the big announcement during a press conference on Facebook LIVE.

