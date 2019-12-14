CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Repeat selections Jared Kelley and Austin Ochoa of Refugio, Falfurrias’ Brad Aynsley and Tristan Ortega of London headline the 2020 South Texas Winter Baseball Banquet Preseason Small School Baseball All-Star Team.

Joining the Bobcats, Jerseys and Pirates are student-athletes from Sinton, Rockport-Fulton, Incarnate Word Academy, Robstown, Bishop, San Diego, and Hebbronville.

The event, presented by Whataburger, is Thursday, January 30 at the Solomon P. Ortiz Center in Corpus Christi. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Kelley, a projected first-round pick in Major League Baseball’s amateur draft next June, went 11-0 while striking out 144 batters against just two earned runs in 65.0 innings as a junior for Refugio last year.

MLB.com lists Kelley as its top prep pitching prospect. Ochoa, the Victoria Advocate’s All-Area Offensive MVP, batted .417 with 18 extra-base hits, 28 RBIs, 18 stolen bases, and a 1.148 OPS in 115 plate appearances during his junior campaign.

The Bobcat trio is completed by sophomore outfielder Jordan Kelley, Jared’s younger brother. Jordan was selected as the school’s male athlete of the year as a ninth-grader, competing in football, basketball, baseball and track and field.

Ochoa, at quarterback, and Jordan Kelley, a wide receiver, will lead the football Bobcats this Thursday night in their state semifinal tilt against San Augustine.

Like Refugio, Sinton boasts three players – all sophomores – on the preseason all-star team in catcher Rylan Galvan, first baseman Canon Chester and outfielder Rene Galvan.

Aynsley, voted onto the honor squad at catcher last year, is part of the all-star pitching staff this preseason. Senior hurler Adam Muirhead represents Rockport-Fulton after the Baylor commit posted a 2.20 ERA while striking out 74 in 43 1/3 innings last year.

For the first time in the 16-year history of the winter banquet, IWA and San Diego will have a presence among the preseason baseball all-stars. The Angels’ Perry Burkett completes the pitching staff after going 10-1 with a 0.55 ERA as a junior in 2019. Junior shortstop Sergio Guerra batted .309 and reached base at a .420 clip for the Vaqueros last season.

Chester and Guerra are joined on the infield by seniors Elias Olmeda of Robstown and Bishop’s Criztian Delgado.

Jonaven Gonzalez of Hebbronville provides senior leadership to the outfield corps, with Ortega rounding out the small school baseball preseason superlatives at utility.

The 14-member team was voted on by head coaches from 31 area high schools.

For tickets, priced at $55, call 361-561-HOOK (4665).

2020 South Texas Winter Baseball Banquet Preseason Small School Baseball All-Star Team

Pitchers: Jared Kelley, Refugio, Sr.

Brad Aynsley, Falfurrias, Sr.

Adam Muirhead, Rockport-Fulton, Sr.

Perry Burkett, Incarnate Word Academy, Sr.

Catcher: Rylan Galvan, Sinton, So.

First Base: Canon Chester, Sinton, So.

Second Base: Elias Olmeda, Robstown, Sr.

Third Base: Criztian Delgado, Bishop, Sr.

Shortstop: Sergio Guerra, San Diego, Jr.

Outfield: Rene Galvan, Sinton, So.

Jordan Kelley, Refugio, So.

Jonaven Gonzalez, Hebbronville, Sr.

DH: Austin Ochoa, Refugio, Sr.

Utility: Tristan Ortega, London, Sr.

