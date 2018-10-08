WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (KIII SPORTS) — Our sixth and final Texans report focuses on Houston running back Lamar Miller, who's learned to lighten up a bit so to speak.

Miller is coming off one of the worst seasons of his career that saw him average just 3.7 yards per carry. That's due in part because the football wasn't the only thing he was carrying with the former Dolphin tacking on about 10 extra pounds. Now he's lost that weight this offseason and says he feels as good as he did in his days in Miami.

© 2018 KIII