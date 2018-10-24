Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt has not played a full season since 2015. In the following two seasons, he played only eight games. More than missing out on a chance to help his team win games, the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year missed out on the camaraderie that goes into playing pro football.

In 2018, the elevated play from Watt’s teammates has made playing defense fun again for the 29-year-old.

“Obviously when we’re playing at the top of our game, there’s a lot of great things that happen — all over our defense, not just up front,” said Watt. “But, when everybody’s playing at the top of their game, it’s a lot of fun to play in and I’m sure it’s pretty difficult to stop. It’s a blast.”

Watt, who has seven sacks on the season and four forced fumbles, is not the only who has been playing at a high level for the 4-3 Texans. Linebacker Whitney Mercilus recorded his first sack of the season and two forced fumbles against the Jaguars in the team’s 20-7. Edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney has 4.5 sacks and two fumble recoveries, one for a touchdown, in his last four games.

Safety Tyrann Mathieu has intercepted two passes for Houston and recorded a sack. Cornerback Johnathan Joseph had an interception returned for a touchdown to defeat the Buffalo Bills in Week 6, and defensive back Kareem Jackson has two interceptions and two forced fumbles in the team’s four-game winning streak.

Factor in inside linebacker Zach Cunningham and Benardrick McKinney, who have combined for 111 tackles, and Watt’s teammates bring the joy back to defense.

“It’s a lot of fun,” said Watt. “We have guys all over the place that can play and it’s a lot of fun to play the game when you do that.”

The Texans defense gets a chance to have more fun on Thursday night when the Miami Dolphins come to NRG Stadium to kickoff Week 8 in the NFL.

