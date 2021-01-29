Texans teammates, furious fans react to Deshaun Watson fiasco on Twitter

HOUSTON — Houston native Hannah Storm's reaction to the Deshaun Watson news pretty much summed up the way most Texans fans felt when they heard our quarterback has asked for a trade.
Watson wants out and no one can blame him.
Some Texans teammates, literally, had no words.
JJ Watt was quiet on Twitter Thursday, but 'Tonight Show' host Jimmy Fallon asked him about the Watson trade rumors earlier this week, and about speculation that he [Watt] could be next.
“I process it by going to Hawaii for a week. I probably should have stayed there,” Watt said. “We were enjoying mai tais by the pool, and that was a good way for me to cope with it and I might just head back there.”
After losing the final game of the season and finishing 4-12, Watt was overheard telling Watson,"I'm sorry we wasted one of your years."
Fans still haven't forgiven the Texans for trading clutch wide receiver Deandre Hopkins last year. His tweet Thursday night said it all.
Now fans on other teams are chomping at the bit for the chance to add Watson to their roster.
From fellow QB Baker Mayfield:
Oh, and thanks for rubbing salt in our wounds, you guys.
No, we can't.
Sometimes, you gotta laugh to keep from crying.
One thing that was clear: No one blames Watson for wanting out. They say this is on the front office.
If he does get his wish to be traded, he'll forever hold a place in the hearts of H-Town fans.