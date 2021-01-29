Texans teammates, furious fans react to Deshaun Watson fiasco on Twitter

The Houston Texans have made a lot of bonehead moves in the last year, but chasing off the best quarterback they've ever had is at the top of the heap.

HOUSTON — Houston native Hannah Storm's reaction to the Deshaun Watson news pretty much summed up the way most Texans fans felt when they heard our quarterback has asked for a trade.

How did Houston native @HannahStormESPN take the “Deshaun Watson has demanded a trade” news? pic.twitter.com/77hcmz0ouR — Adam Wexler (@AdamJWexler) January 28, 2021

Houston fans love @deshaunwatson and he has proven his love for Htown. Their frustration is directed not at him, but the organization that has failed him. And having another huge Houston star want to leave, on the heels of James Harden, is really tough. — Hannah Storm (@HannahStormESPN) January 28, 2021

Watson wants out and no one can blame him.

Some Texans teammates, literally, had no words.

Smh🤦🏽‍♂️ — Tytus Howard (@levelstothis_2) January 28, 2021

......... — Charles Omenihu (@charless_94) January 28, 2021

Wow — Lonnie Johnson jr. (@Lonnie30johnson) January 28, 2021

JJ Watt was quiet on Twitter Thursday, but 'Tonight Show' host Jimmy Fallon asked him about the Watson trade rumors earlier this week, and about speculation that he [Watt] could be next.

“I process it by going to Hawaii for a week. I probably should have stayed there,” Watt said. “We were enjoying mai tais by the pool, and that was a good way for me to cope with it and I might just head back there.”

The Mai Tai’s in Hawaii were far more therapeutic!



🍹🍹



Thanks for having me @jimmyfallon, always a pleasure and a privilege to spend time with you my friend. https://t.co/EHKboqPmxG — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 28, 2021

After losing the final game of the season and finishing 4-12, Watt was overheard telling Watson,"I'm sorry we wasted one of your years."

Fans still haven't forgiven the Texans for trading clutch wide receiver Deandre Hopkins last year. His tweet Thursday night said it all.

Now fans on other teams are chomping at the bit for the chance to add Watson to their roster.

From fellow QB Baker Mayfield:

👌🏼. Some of y’all “browns” are funny https://t.co/laJXBSY2Eu — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) January 28, 2021

Oh, and thanks for rubbing salt in our wounds, you guys.

Deandre Hopkins, James Harden, Russell Westbrook, George Springer, Gerrit Cole, and now possibly Deshaun Watson. Rough times in Houston sports. — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) January 28, 2021

Deshaun Watson threw 95 TD in his first 50 starts.



That's more than many other superstar QBs over their first 50 starts.



▪️ Aaron Rodgers 94

▪️ Peyton Manning 91

▪️ Tom Brady 78

▪️ Drew Brees 68 pic.twitter.com/2uSx6OXMhG — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) January 28, 2021

Can you fathom a franchise having a player as good as Deshaun Watson yet screwing it up so badly that they now may have to trade him only to go out in search of another QB as spectacular as Watson? Pure insanity! Teams search their whole existence trying to find a QB this good! — Sean Salisbury (@SeanUnfiltered) January 28, 2021

No, we can't.

Sometimes, you gotta laugh to keep from crying.

David Culley: "We can turn this team around together Deshaun."



Deshaun Watson: pic.twitter.com/wPRQbMWafI — #RingerNFL (@ringernfl) January 28, 2021

Put Deshaun Watson on Robinhood. That way, he can’t be traded. pic.twitter.com/gZ2MQtM8H0 — Space Lawyer (@rrossjd) January 28, 2021

Texans fans explaining their master plan over the last 12 months for Deshaun Watson and the team: pic.twitter.com/tiu8D5WZot — Dan Orlovsky’s Burner (@OrlovskyBurner) January 28, 2021

One thing that was clear: No one blames Watson for wanting out. They say this is on the front office.

The Texans officially lost D4.

In two year. They forced out a top 3 wide receiver and a top 5 franchise QB. Both generational talent. Clown show front office. #Texans #DeshaunWatson #hopkins — Josh Keyes (@Josh__Keyes) January 28, 2021

If he does get his wish to be traded, he'll forever hold a place in the hearts of H-Town fans.

can’t be legendary on a team that settles with mediocrity, love you @deshaunwatson my fav qb of all time — dan on the moon (@viramxntez) January 28, 2021