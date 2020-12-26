Texas A&M University Corpus Christi men’s basketball team pauses activities due to COVID-19

The Islanders were scheduled to play at Texas on Tuesday, but the game has been canceled.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas A&M-Corpus Christi men's basketball program announced on Saturday, December 26 that they have paused team activities due to COVID-19 protocols.

The Islanders were scheduled to play at Texas on Tuesday, but the game has been canceled. The Islanders first three Southland Conference games at Southeastern Louisiana (Jan. 2) and at home vs. Stephen F. Austin (Jan. 6) and Abilene Christian (Jan. 9) will be postponed as well.

"This is disappointing news for everyone involved with our program, but we will continue to prioritize the health and safety of our student-athletes," said Islanders head coach Willis Wilson. "We will continue to follow the advice of our medical team and NCAA guidelines and we look forward to resuming competition as soon as we can do so safely."

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.