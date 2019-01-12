AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Longhorns reportedly made a number of changes in its coaching staff on Sunday.

Texas Longhorns defensive coordinator Todd Orlando has been fired, according to reports from Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel.

Thamel tweeted Sunday that sources informed him of Texas' firing of Orlando.

Brian Davis from KVUE's partners at the Austin American-Statesman tweeted confirmation of the firing, citing UT sources.

"Can now confirm that Texas DC Todd Orlando has been relieved of his duties, according to sources," Davis tweeted. "More assistants could be let go as the day progresses."

Orlando served as the Texas defensive coordinator for three seasons. According to UT Athletics, in Orlando's first season at UT, the defense ranked eighth nationally in rushing (106.8 yards per game), third nationally in third-down defense (.271), eighth in fourth-down defense (.300) and led the country in both defensive touchdowns (7) and interceptions returned for a touchdown (5). During the 2019 season, UT ranked 47th in rush defense (139.8 per game), 127th in pass defense out of 130 (306.4 yards per game), 74th in third down defense (.400) and 32nd in fourth down defense (.421).

Reports have also surfaced that Texas wide receiver coach Drew Mehringer has been fired, co-wide receiver coach Corby Meekins has been reassigned to an off-field role and offensive coordinator Tim Beck duties have been reassigned and relived of his offensive coordinator duties. OrangeBloods.com writer Anwar Richardson first reported the Mehringer, Meekins and Beck moves.

"Sources tell me Texas football coach Tom Herman has relieved OC Tim Beck and WR coach Drew Mehringer of their duties, while Co-WR coach Corby Meekins has been reassigned," Richardson tweeted. Beck will have a non-OC role. Mehringer is fired. Meekins will have an off-the-field position.

Richardson also reported that the top two candidates to replace Beck would be USC's Graham Harrell and LSU's Joe Brady.

This comes after Texas finished its 2019 regular season 7-5 overall.

KVUE has reached out to Texas Athletics to confirm all moves, but have not heard back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

