AUSTIN — Texas Longhorns sophomore linebacker Demarco Boyd is accused of punching a driver in the face eight times, reportedly causing a concussion, after they were involved in a car crash July 4.

The incident allegedly happened at 2608 Windsor Road near MoPac Expressway and involved a 20-year-old victim who is from the Dallas area.

Boyd's brother, Kris, shared on Twitter two pictures of the crash on the day it happened.

Our angels had they hands over us today @nofear_2 Got rear ended and smashed! We’re doing a lot better. Thank you to those who reached out. Could’ve been gone but we here.🤞🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/2TuHaMyZLS — kris boyd™ (@kris23db) July 5, 2018

As officers were being dispatched to the crash at around 2:30 p.m., a dispatcher said that there was a man reportedly assaulting a driver.

Officers then found Boyd walking around in the middle of the street with his fists clenched, the affidavit said. The driver who was allegedly assaulted was swollen on the left side of the face, responding officers said.

Officers spoke with the victim, who said that his brakes locked before he slid into Boyd's vehicle. Roadways were slick that day due to rain. A witness said Boyd approached the driver, asked "what did you do to my brother" and punched him about eight times, according to the affidavit.

"Why don't you learn to drive," Boyd told the driver before punching him two more times, according to the affidavit.

The driver later told police he sustained a severe concussion, swelling and a black eye as a result of the assault. According to the affidavit, the driver told police he does not remember most of that day due to the assault.

Boyd is charged with assault with injury charge, a class A misdemeanor. He has turned himself into police.

Boyd has been suspended from all team activities, according to Texas head football coach Tom Herman.

Herman released the following statement on Thursday:

“We are aware of the situation with Demarco Boyd and have suspended him from all team activities at this time. We will continue to monitor the legal process and pending its completion, determine any further action.”

If convicted, Boyd could pay a $4,000 fine and/or spend a year in jail.

