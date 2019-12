COPPERAS COVE, Texas — The University Interscholastic League released an updated conference and division cutoff numbers and preliminary enrollment figures for the 2020-2022 reclassification and realignment.

3News Sports reporter Travis Green broke down the numbers in the Coastal Bend.

Revised UIL Conference Cutoff numbers

Previous numbers in parentheses

Class 6A — 2,220 and above

Class 5A — 1,230 to 2,219 (1,210 to 2,219)*

Class 4A — 515 to 1,229 (515 to 1,209)*

Class 3A — 230 to 514

Class 2A — 105 to 229

Class A — 104.9 and below

Class A to 5A Football Division Cutoff numbers

Class 5A

Division I — 1,922 to 2,219 (1,900 to 2,219)*

Division II — 1,230 to 1,921 (1,210 to 1,899)*

Class 4A

Division I — 880 to 2,229 (865 to 1,209)*

Division II — 515 to 879 (515 to 864)*

Class 3A

Division I — 350 to 514

Division II — 230 to 349

Class 2A

Division I — 165.5 to 229

Division II — 105 to 165.4

Class A

Division I — 59.5 to 104.9

Division II — 59.5 and below