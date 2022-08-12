The #4 Refugio Bobcats delivered some bad news to the #1 Timpson Bears in State semifinal round, 24-21

The Bobcats didn't have a lead until 9 seconds left to play in the game. Refugio plays #2 Hawley on Saturday at the Dallas Cowboys AT&T stadium at 11 a.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

The Refugio Bobcats came off a huge win over Shiner in their second matchup of the season. Refugio Head Football Coach, Jason Herring said the Bobcats needed to get over the 'Shiner Hangover' heading into the State Semifinal round against #1 Timpson.

Timpson led the entire game, until the clock hit :09 in the 4th quarter. Both teams had a pair of 21, when the Bobcats went for the field goal and took the lead.

The final was 24-21, Refugio. The last time the Bobcat's won state was in 2019.

Refugio plays #2 Hawley on Saturday at the Dallas Cowboys AT&T stadium at 11 a.m.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Put your name and contact information below, or email tell3@kiiitv.com, so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.

If you do not have a photo/video to submit, just click "OK" to skip that prompt.