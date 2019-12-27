CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Is your New Year’s resolution to start exercising or trying new things?

The Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation Department is introducing a new sport to the Coastal Bend community called floorball.

The first game of floorball will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m at Corpus Christi Gym, located at 3202 Cabaniss Parkway.

Everyone ages 15 and over are welcome, and all equipment will be provided for this free event.

Get in some exercise and great cardio with floorball, which is perfect for newcomers and advanced players.

Floorball is a safer form of floor hockey and requires no skating at all.

Minimal equipment is required and floorball is a co-ed friendly sport.

For more information, please contact the Athletics Office at 361-826-3482.

