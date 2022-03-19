The Texas League is back, and the Corpus Christi Hooks are in

Minor League Baseball recently acquired the rights to use historic league names. That means the Hooks are in the Texas League once again!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's a big announcement for our Corpus Christi Hooks! Minor League Baseball announced that they are returning to the historic names for the 11 leagues that make up the MiLB's Player Development System.

Formerly, the Minor League used regional names like Triple-A West or Double-A Central while the rights to use historic league names were being acquired. But now the Minor League has been able to get those names!

What all that legal jargon means is that the Texas League is back, and our very own Corpus Christi Hooks are a part of it!

The Texas League was formed in 1888, and the Hooks were part of it from 2005 to 2020 when the name was lost. Teams in the League include the San Antonio Missions, the Frisco RoughRiders, and the Springfield Cardinals.

But now the league is back, and it's a big homecoming moment for fans and teams alike as they reclaim their Texas pride.

