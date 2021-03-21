There is still madness in the NCAAs, it's just a bit quieter

Restrictions due to the pandemic have limited crowds.

INDIANAPOLIS — INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The games during the first week of the NCAA Tournament have still brought madness.

But it’s a much quieter version.

Restrictions due to the pandemic have limited crowds.

Despite the restrictions, despite the lack of fans, the quiet atmospheres and being separate from friends and family, the joy is still there.

Georgia Tech students roared inside Hinkle Fieldhouse until getting silenced by Loyola Chicago.

Same with the hundreds of Grand Canyon students who were on hand for the first-round matchup against Iowa.

Coaches and players say it's different, but they are happy to be playing.